A former pub steeped in history has been given an amazing transformation into an exclusive party venue complete with hot tub, sauna and pole dancing facilities.

The isolated former Nont Sarah’s in New Hey Road, Scammonden, which dates back to the early 1800s, was listed for sale last year with a £350,000 price tag.

And now it has been transformed into Chateau 1803, an ultra-modern party venue and residential family let. It also hosts pole dancing classes, karaoke, a fun cellar and cheeky hen parties.

The pub, which had wood panelling from the Mauritania ocean liner, was previously used as a film location. This included the BBC drama Remember Me starring Michael Palin and the film Adult Life Skills with Huddersfield actress Jodie Whittaker. The pub closed in around 2012.

But the building has now changed beyond recognition. Renovations costing a serious six-figure sum have taken place.

According to its sales literature it can sleep up to 30 people in nine bedrooms “having its own bar, karaoke room, games room, huge indoor spa room with brand new state of the art hot tub and sauna, this property is the Ultimate Celebration Venue!!”

Partying at the glamorous venue does not come cheap.

Hen parties with a two-night package starts at £185 per person with prices for its Hen Heaven, which includes canapes and Prosecco, chef’s three course meal, spa treatments, afternoon tea, cocktail class and pizza night, rising to a dizzying £339 per person. These parties have a minimum of 18 guests to 30.

Celebration Sundays cost £195 per person. Guests arrive at lunchtime and enjoy afternoon tea followed by spa treatments, a three course meal in the evening and an overnight stay.

Faye Ackroyd, managing director of Celebration Cottages which hires out the venue, said: “The reception has been amazing since we opened. Everybody loves it and its fully let over the summer as a family holiday place.

“People have definitely been coming back for the memories. It obviously means a great deal to people in the area.”

Colne Valley Tory councillor Donna Bellamy, who represents the area, joked: “Sadly, my pole dancing days are over and my karaoke outbursts would empty any pub or club, but I wish it well.

“It’s been restored to a very high degree and it’s good to see it being used once more again.

“It makes good business sense but is quite expensive from what I have seen.”

Lindley Tory councillor Gemma Wilson added: “It’s great to see it being brought back to life after all these years and it looks like a small fortune has been spent on it. I have fond memories of it as a pub.

“And as a woman approaching a significant birthday – 40 – I could see myself, perhaps, using it to entertain friends.”

