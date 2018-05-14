Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

British band Toploader are set to play a one-off intimate gig in Huddersfield.

The band, famous for hits including ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’, will play at The Parish on Friday, May 25.

Mikey Baird, promoter at the Parish, based on Kirkgate, said: “The venue is well known for live music, we have a good reputation for it and we have hundreds of bands playing.

“Toploader’s management approached us to see if we were interested in having them here and, of course, we were.

“It’ll be a very special intimate performance at The Parish venue.”

The multi-platinum selling British alt-rockers were the last ever British band to play the old Wembley Stadium, with a string of top 20 hits around the world.

Since forming in 1997 Toploader have over two million album sales to their name and a string of top 20 hits both home and abroad. Their debut album ‘Onka’s Big Moka,‘ sold over one million copies and remained in the top five of the UK album chart for over six months earning them four Brit Award nominations.

Toploader will be supported by the funk, indie-pop Alex Tracey Band.

Doors open at 7.30pm. The Alex Tracey Band will be on stage at 8pm and Toploader following after for a set of around one hour.

Tickets are £20 and can be bought from the venue or online: www.parishpub.co.uk .