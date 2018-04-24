Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of a ukulele band struck up a chorus of Shake, Rattle and Roll on a visit to a fish and chip restaurant.

Shelley Over 60s Ukulele Band, which was formed five years ago and now has 40 members, performs at churches, garden parties and village fetes, as well care homes for the elderly.

And they were rewarded for their dedication and continued support with a trip to Wakefield’s Wetherby Whaler Fish and Chip Restaurant – with the proviso that they bring their instruments along to play a few tunes for the staff.

The outing was funded from donations from the concerts they have given.

Group leader David Firth said: “We play so many concerts over the year and get repeat bookings. It is always humbling to see the joyous reactions of the care home residents and the pleasure our players bring to them. We thought it was time to give something back to our dedicated players.”

Sarah Johnson, manager at the restaurant, said: “To see all these players performing for our staff was a wonderful sight! We’ve never had a ukulele band play for us before so it was quite a unique experience.”

Band conductor Dominic Beresford added: “Our band members are so dedicated not only to their group sessions but giving up their free time to play for the elderly. They always pull out all the stops.”

Since performing at the restaurant, the band have also had enquiries from fellow diners who were listening in about joining the group.

Said David: “At this rate, next time we play there we may be having to book two rooms to accommodate our ever-increasing group numbers!”

For more information about the band contact David on 07891 704009.