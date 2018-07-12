Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wannasee some of the world’s top tribute bands in action?

Then look no further than our corner of West Yorkshire.

The 2018 Wannasee Huddersfield festival of live music - the third of its kind - returns to Greenhead Park this summer with a line-up of everyone from Adam Ant and Bowie to Pink and U2.

In previous years thousands have turned out for a day of rock and pop at the outdoor venue, which promises non-stop action from 11am until 10.30pm.

The full programme for Saturday, July 21, also includes a Bon Jovi lookalike as well as Blues Brothers and Coldplay cover acts.

Promoted as a family event, Wannasee promises children’s stalls, rides and inflatables as well as food and drink stalls catering to all tastes.

There’s secure free, limited, parking near the park but local festival-goers are being encouraged to use public transport to the town centre. The park is just a short walk from both the bus and railway stations.

Ticket holders will be allowed to take one small unopened bottle of water/soft drink and snacks into the festival site, where organisers are providing a bar with both draught and canned drinks.

There is full disabled access and toilet facilities, but limited seating. However, there is a covered grandstand area to keep the audience sheltered.

Adult tickets start at £20 from wannaseefestival.com but can also be purchased from Huddersfield Central Library or by calling 01484 223200. Accompanied youngsters under 14 go free, otherwise tickets for 14 to17-year-olds are £12.