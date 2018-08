Spotted Out: Huddersfield Town fans at the Ropewalk before the Chelsea match

Spotted Out: Huddersfield Town fans at the Ropewalk before the Chelsea match

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Are you off out in Huddersfield this weekend?

If so, you could bump into Dave Cowan, the Examiner's Snapper About Town!

Today's photos are of Huddersfield Town fans at the Ropewalk before the Chelsea game.

Have you or your friends been papped in this week's picture gallery?

You can order a glossy print of any of our photos to be delivered to your door, or have a high resolution version emailed to you.

Visit www.examiner.co.uk/buyaphoto .

For more on Dave Cowan's work visit www.cowanphoto.co.uk