A look around The Zetland as refurbishments continue

An iconic town centre bar is set to be re-opened as ‘three venues in one’ following a massive makeover.

The Zetland in Queensgate, Huddersfield, is being revamped by the same company that organised a World Cup pop up bar at the venue over the summer, in partnership with Huddersfield Student Union.

A live music venue called ‘Wasted Space’ will occupy the back room while the basement will become ‘The Zetland’ nightclub.

The front of the building – facing onto Queensgate – is being turned into a Coffee Boy outlet, complete with chill-out areas.

Everything will open on Monday, September 17 – just in time for freshers’ week.

Owner Mark Hollingsworth, of MB Bars Ltd, said: “We ran it during the World Cup as a pop-up bar and it was really successful so we decided to take it over full time.

“We’re keeping the Zetland name for the club downstairs because it’s such a big venue in Huddersfield.”

There are already big plans for both the live music venue and the basement club.

‘Wasted Space’ will play host to live music and comedy nights, with Halifax-born comedian Jack Carroll – of Britain’s Got Talent and Trollied fame – booked to perform during freshers’ week.

There will also be Rock and Roll Bingo, quiz nights, regular student events and a bierkeller and oompah band throughout December.

Mark said that one of the main attractions at ‘Wasted Space’ would be the huge screen showing a range of live sports. He said: “I think we’ve got the biggest projector screen in the town centre and it will be used for football and boxing. We’ve got the McGregor fight and the Joshua fight lined up so far.”

Downstairs The Zetland nightclub will host DJ nights and club events.

“It’s a club for hire basically,” said Mark. “We’ve already got around 20 nights booked in so it’s going to be exciting.”