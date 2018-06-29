The video will start in 8 Cancel

Some fairytale-style wooden ‘houses’ are among the hand-crafted creations being exhibited at a former mill near Holmfirth.

More than a dozen sculptors, artists and crafts people have transformed the Sculpture Lounge at Holmbridge Mill as their contribution to Holmfirth Artweek.

A preview was launched yesterday evening and visitors will be able to browse each day until July 7.

Exhibitors including Brendan Hesmondhalgh, Mick Kirkby-Geddes, Martin Norman, Tim Tudor and Gail Dooley.

The mini houses have been handmade by local craftsman Allan Robinson from The Secret Shed Company.

He creates children’s playdens, treehouses and wooden cabins for grown-ups using recycled wood and glass doors from washing machines.

The Golcar-based carpenter has also handmade a Santa’s grotto for Trinity Walk shopping centre in Wakefield which helped raise money for Huddersfield’s Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

Holmbridge Mill, which has been converted into creative workshops for sculptors and other artists, is on Bank Lane at Holmbridge. Signs have been put up to direct visitors to the event. Car parking is available at Holmbridge Village Hall.

Holmfirth Artweek is showcasing the varied work of 400 artists across many venues.

As well as a main exhibition, filling Holmfirth Civic Hall from Sunday, July 1, until Saturday, July 7, there are 27 fringe venues in the Holme Valley and, for the first time, five in the Colne Valley. It’s estimated that Artweek attracts up to 10,000 visitors every year, raising around £40,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

This year organisers have printed a 100-page guide, with details of all artists and venues. For more information visit holmfirthartweek.org.uk