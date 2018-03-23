Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Holmfirth pub is staging a spring beer festival with guest ales from across the North.

The Nook Brewhouse Spring Beer Festival started on Friday and runs all this weekend.

Staff and customers have a good reason to celebrate as its been nine years since the Nook mashed its first ever brew, Yorks Bitter.

Now nearly nine years and over one million pints later the Nook Brewhouse will be producing its 1000th brew.

A Nook spokesman said: “We will be debuting beer from this special brew, named NOO1k. There will be just one cask available and when that gone it’s gone! Don’t worry though there will be plenty of other great beers from around the North to sup.”

The rest of the NOO1k brew is going to be stored away to mature before it’s packaged in special limited edition bottles later in the year.

Over the weekend there will be plenty of cellar conditioned, hand pulled real ales and a selection of local ciders and perries.

There will be fine Yorkshire food and great entertainment too.

One of the beers on sale is called Thirst Response which is raising money for Let’s Save HRI, with 10p from every pint sold going to the campaign group.