There's plenty of al fresco entertainment – including concerts, theatre and even a scarecrow festival – this July in the Huddersfield area.

Charity Barbecue, Low Common Farm, Almondbury: Saturday, July 14.

The Huddersfield Alzheimer’s Research UK Support Group is hosting its annual fund-raising barbecue from 5.30pm until 8.30pm. There’s entertainment from the HD9 Youth Brass Band, ample parking and a bar. Entry is by ticket only - email the organiser Norman Mellor on mellor.norman@gmail.com or call 01484 851060.

Summer Sizzler, Almondbury Methodist Church: Saturday, July 14.

Honley Ladies Choir and Honley Girls Choir were forced to cancel their March concert because of the ‘Beast from the East’, but they’ve rescheduled and promise an evening of summer sounds. Tickets are £8 on the door (under 11s go free).

Scottish Dancing, Waring Green Community Centre: Saturday, July 14.

The Brighouse Scottish Dancing Club is holding its annual dance with live music and a supper. Tickets are £10. For details of the event and how to join the club contact 01484 685072.

Shelley Village Gala: Sunday, July 15.

The Pennine village goes festive at Shelley Cricket Club, Westerley Lane, from 1.30pm until 4.30pm.

Denby Dale Scarecrow Trail: July 14 and 15.

The theme for this year’s trail, organised by Denby Dale District Lions, is Children’s Books.

Local schools have been taking part in a competition to draw a house relating to a children’s book and their work is being displayed by event sponsor Butcher Residential at its premises on Wakefield Road.

Maps giving details of all scarecrows will be available to buy from The White Hart, Denby Dale, over the weekend.

Holmfirth Choral Society Summer Concert, Holmfirth Methodist Church: Sunday, July 15.

The society presents a programme of shorter classical pieces and welcomes special guests the Clifton Handbell Ringers. Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.15pm, are £6 on the door.

Little Women, Oakwell Hall: Thursday, July 19.

The Chapterhouse Theatre Company returns with an open air adaptation of the popular novel by Louisa May Alcott. It will be staged in the country house’s walled gardens.

The performance starts at 7.30pm but the grounds are open for picnics from 6.30pm.

Audience members are advised to bring their own low-backed seating and rugs. Tickets are £15 for adults and £10/£12 for concessions, from the Oakwell Hall Visitor Centre or 01924 324761. The company will be performing Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland at the same venue in August.

The Kyiv Classic Accordion Duo, New Mill Parish Church: Thursday, July 19.

Every year two professional musicians from Ukraine, Igor Sayenko and Oleiksiy Kolomoiets, undertake a tour of the UK, wowing audiences with their virtuoso playing of the accordion. They raise funds to support families still suffering from the aftermath of the Chernobyl disaster of 1986. Tickets are £5 on the door. It starts at 7.30pm.

Kevin and Karen, Alhambra Theatre: Thursday, July 19.

The Strictly stars had a sell-out debut tour last year and have returned with a new show featuring cha cha, salsa, tango, the paso doble and a dash of burlesque. There’s a pounding soundtrack and movie playlist as the dancers perform to a 12-piece live show band. Tickets for the Bradford theatre show are £38 to £42.50, from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Bowie Experience, Alhambra Theatre: Friday, July 20.

West Yorkshire welcomes Laurence Knight as David Bowie in The Golden Years Tour, recreating the sounds, style and energy of the legendary rock star. It’s the concert with hits from Aladdin Sane to Ziggy Stardust. Tickets are £25.50 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

Huddersfield Wind Band, Beaumont Park: Sunday, July 22.

Another concert in a series of live recitals by local bands and orchestras in the area’s parks. This one, on the Beaumont Bandstand, starts at 2pm.

Dewsbury Arts Group Summer Exhibition, Dewsbury Town Hall: until August 18.

Admission is free to this exhibition of work by local artists. It’s open 9am until 5pm Monday to Friday and from 9am until 1pm on Saturdays.