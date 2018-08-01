Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The first in a series of ‘Wacky Wednesday’ events at Oakwell Hall will celebrate Yorkshire Day on August 1 with an outdoor puppet theatre show by deaf and hearing-impaired performers.

Aimed at children and families, The Best of All Possible Worlds, features three professional actors from the Whalley Range All Stars and is performed with no words.

There will be two performances, at 11.30am and 2pm in the hall’s walled garden in Birstall. Each show lasts for 30 minutes and is a pay-what-you-feel event. No booking is required.

The Best of all Possible Worlds will be performed on a tabletop stage and has been created with a deaf and hearing-impaired audience in mind. It’s loosely based on Voltaire’s classic novel Candide, which tells the tale of a young man who has led a sheltered life and goes on to face hardships and challenges in an unfamiliar world.

The show is presented by Creative Scene, an arts project in North Kirklees funded by Arts Council England.

Oakwell is hosting further Wacky Wednesday events throughout the school holidays.