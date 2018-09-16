Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Opera is coming to Holmfirth Civic Hall for the first time this month.

Dulwich Opera Company are making their debut with Mozart’s classic tale of love and deception, Così fan tutte, on Friday September 28 (7.30pm).

Awarded four stars by The Stage, which described it as having ‘pace and panache’ and being ‘lively and convincingly detailed’, this production presents an elegant take on the comedy, set to some of Mozart’s most glorious music.

Featuring a cast of young professional singers, the opera is performed in the original Italian with English surtitles (subtitles on a screen). The creative team is headed by international opera director, Ptolemy Christie, and designer Leah Sams.

Premièred in 1790, Mozart’s Così fan tutte remains one of the most loved and performed of all operas around the world, and includes the famous arias “Come scoglio” and “Un’aura amorosa”, as well as the divine trio “Soave sia il vento.”

Also known as “The School for Lovers”, the opera tells a wry and light-hearted tale of love, fidelity and human infallibility.

Described by Opera Today as “compulsive and enjoyable”, the one night show in Holmfirth is part of a UK tour.

It will be the first time that Holmfirth Civic Hall has presented opera and comes as the trust set up to run and manage the hall look to broaden the range of events and activities taking place there.

Tickets are £18.50 per person and are available in advance from the Hall or online via http://www.wegottickets.com/holmfirthcivichall