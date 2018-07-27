Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to open an attraction called Inflatable World in Huddersfield have been cancelled.

The facility, a collection of inflatable games and challenges, was due to be opened by two CBeebies presenters tomorrow (Saturday) at The Zone on St Andrew’s Road.

It had been billed as the biggest attraction of its kind in the country.

News of the cancellation was made public on Friday evening by The Zone.

A statement from The Zone said: “We regret to inform you that Inflatable Planet will not be going ahead on Saturday 28th July at The Zone or in the near future.

“We appreciate that many of you have also booked for other dates during the Summer Holidays too, therefore for any bookings and payments that have already been made, please contact: http://inflatableplanet.co.uk/contact/ ”

The Examiner asked The Zone for details on why the launch had been cancelled but a spokesman declined to comment.