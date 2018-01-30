Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For the mid-point of their centenary season Huddersfield Music Society brought together an inspired collection of chamber musicians, writes Chris Robins.

Michael Collins, who has previously played for the Society in 1994, 1996 and 2014, is one of the most glorious clarinettists in the world today, a concerto soloist of brilliance, a chamber musician of enormous sensitivity and - among many other achievements - the most frequently invited wind soloist at the BBC Proms.

The Brodsky Quartet, who have toured the world to constant acclaim since their formation in 1972 and who were guests of the Society in 1984, have given remarkable cycles of string quartets by composers such as Schubert, Beethoven and Tchaikovsky. Their Shostakovich cycle in 2012, however, caused quite a stir in the chamber music world and it was therefore fascinating to hear their account of Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 11 in F minor.

They brought tenderness and expressiveness to bear – not performance qualities currently fashionable for this music – and the consequent heightened humanity made the work all the more devastating in its effect. At the same time the Brodsky’s clarity meant that we never lost touch with the structure and the way the work’s seven brief movements are frustrated or cut short in melancholy and bitterness.

Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet in A K581 brought joyous relief from the intensity of the Shostakovich. Mozart was one of the first composers to pioneer the then relatively new instrument, the clarinet. The ingenious melodies, masterly development and sheer beauty of tone that he wrote into this ensemble quintet are breathtaking. Mozart revelled in the clarinet’s warm middle and lower registers, nimbleness and powerful range of dynamics, as did Michael Collins and the Brodskys.

Brahms’ Clarinet Quintet in B minor was played with clarity, vigour and wonderful pacing – a feat of brilliant musicianship in such rich and complex music which is among Brahms’ most profound and significant.

Sadness binds the work, but there are so many interjections of other moods, different textures and much slipping from major to minor. Collins and the Brodskys held the structure of the work tightly together and Collins in particular, through his characteristic panache and sense of forward motion, allowed the work to unfold compellingly and lucidly.

The extraordinary ‘Gypsy’ section of the slow movement saw Collins soar in magical rhapsody over the tremolandos of the strings.