Huddersfield is a decent place in which to shop, eat and drink.

And for a town of its size it punches above its weight when it comes to independent shops, bars and restaurants.

But there are times when we're forced to go to Leeds, Manchester or further afield for that coveted luxury item or special meal out.

So we've drawn up a short list of some of the shops and restaurants we'd like to see in Huddersfield.

The idea of a John Lewis in Huddersfield may sound ambitious; you could argue there isn't the footfall nor the local customer base for such a store.

But a 'destination' store like a John Lewis or a Bettys could be just that — a destination for people who live outside the town.

And with towns like Halifax and Bradford playing location to a Pizza Express and a Debenhams respectively it's about time Huddersfield had a few similar stores.

Almost Famous

(Image: Carl Sukonik)

The gourmet burger trend reached peak craze a few years ago but there's still room for a gourmet burger joint as good as Almost Famous. Founded in Manchester around 2012 Almost Famous was probably the first restaurant with burgers to rival the kind you'd enjoyed during your holidays in the USA.

Nearest: Great George Street, Leeds

Apple Store

Huddersfield has a Stormfront, an official reseller of Apple products, in the Kingsgate Centre but there's nothing like the real thing for Apple's big, loyal fanbase.

Nearest: Trinity Leeds

Bettys

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman has said he'd like to see a branch of Yorkshire's most famous tearooms in his town.

"If we want Huddersfield to be a cut above the rest then we need to start getting companies in like Bettys which I’d love to see." he once said.

Nearest: Ilkley

Booths

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

These upmarket supermarkets are scattered across the North West with a smattering in North Yorkshire. And we'd like some of their fine pies and exotic vegetables in our town.

Nearest: Ilkley

Debenhams

(Image: PA)

If Bradford can have one of these institutions to fashion and furniture retail then Huddersfield can too.

Nearest: The Broadway, Bradford

Handmade Burger Co

(Image: Eat Leeds)

Burgers again? Yes, but these are very good burgers. And made by hand as the name makes explicit.

Nearest: White Rose Centre, Leeds

John Lewis

(Image: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire)

This might be a long shot but we'd love to see one of these upmarket department stores, with their outstanding homeware departments, in Huddersfield.

Nearest: The Victoria, Leeds

Pizza Express

There's nothing earth-shatteringly exciting about Pizza Express. But it's a solid performer with a menu for all tastes including vegetarians, vegans and those with intolerances.

Nearest: Broad Street Plaza, Halifax

Pret A Manger

(Image: PA)

Again there's nothing stunning about Pret A Manger. It simply does quality fresh sandwiches and good coffee.

Nearest: The Victoria, Leeds

Wagamama

(Image: Liverpool Echo)

This pan-Asian chain has been satisfying people's rice and noodle needs since 1992. We think it's about time we had Wagamama serving up big bowls of Vietnamese pho and plates of Japanese katsu curry in our town.

Nearest: White Rose Centre, Leeds

Waitrose

(Image: Surrey Advertiser)

Technically there is a Waitrose supermarket on the fringes of Huddersfield; there's a small one at Hartshead Moor services. But we'd like a proper sized Waitrose which we can visit without going on the motorway.

Nearest full size: Waitrose, Meanwood, Leeds