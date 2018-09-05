Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the high street's leading supermarkets has announced plans to scrap wasteful plastic packaging for fruit and vegetables.

German grocery giants Aldi are phasing in a new, recyclable material to pack your greens, and it'll be hitting the shelves this month.

Black plastic trays for carrots, broccoli and baby sweetcorn are all being scrapped as part of the retailer's plans to ensure all its packaging is recyclable by 2025. It follows a host of British supermarkets taking moves to cut down on waste.

It's thought the switch will save approximately 265 tonnes of plastic a year with the recyclable trays, which are being brought in for six ranges of fresh produce.

Aldi, who have several stores in Huddersfield including at Waterloo, Slaithwaite and Milnsbridge, say they are also bringing in pasta pots made out of recyclable materials, which could cut a further 139 tonnes of plastic wasted a year.

Fritz Walleczek, for Aldi UK, said: "Cutting waste is part of Aldi's DNA and we have a longstanding commitment to minimise our impact on the environment.

"That's why we are doing all we can to cut the amount of unnecessary packaging and plastics we use and are working to ensure all our packaging can be either reused, recycled or composted by 2025.

"one part of that is to prevent plastic going to landfill by using materials that are easier to recycle - like these clear trays - but also to ensure that there is a demand for recycled plastic by using it in products like our pasta pots."