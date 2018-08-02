Budget retailer Aldi is launching a pet range as part of its Specialbuys.
Shoppers can buy toys, beds and feeding bowls in store and online now.
Prices start at £1.99 for tennis and sports balls, which will provide endless hours of fun for your pet pooch.
Stand-out items include tasty chew toys (£2.49), which look like bones, and play and treat rubber toys (£4.99).
The new collection is only available while stocks last.
It's perfect for people who want to treat their cat or dog to a new toy or a treat, without breaking the bank.
Customers can also buy pet food from the budget supermarket.
Earls Meaty Chunks 12 Pack Gravy (£3.99) is made with chunky pieces of meat and a thick gravy.
Meanwhile, cat owners can buy Vitacat Filled Pockets (£4.49), the muti-pack comes with chicken, cheese, salmon and beef options.
Shops Aldi's new range here .