Budget retailer Aldi is bringing back its sell-out hot tub following last year's success.

The item first went on sale just before summer, and proved to be very popular with customers, after selling out online within hours of its release.

So much so, that the German supermarket is re-releasing its Luxury Spa Pool for a second year running.

Costing £279.99, it comes with 120 air jets and a powerful 2200W heater, for the ultimate comfort.

Julie Ashfield, Joint Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi UK, said, “Last year, we saw unprecedented demand for our Spa Pool and are thrilled to be bringing more back for our customers to enjoy this spring.”

The hot tub will go on sale on Thursday, March 29 online and in stores, as part of Aldi's Specialbuys range.

However, you can pre-order it online from Sunday, March 25.

Aldi's offering comes just days after B&M announced it was also selling a budget hot tub for the summer.

The Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Miami blow up hot tub is just 1p more expensive than Aldi's, at £280.

The inflatable pool fits four people, and comes with a digital controller for easy use.

It also has 81 air jets that combine heating and bubbling to give you a massage while you kickback and relax.

Meanwhile, online store Studio is also selling a hot tub for a discounted price.

The Heated Inflatable Spa has been reduced from £499, making customers a substantial saving of £230.

It also seats four people, and comes with 110 air jets, massage bubbles and a UV protection layer.

You can pre-order Aldi's hot tub here , from Sunday, March 25. However, if you want one you'll have to be quick - as judging by how quickly they sold out last year - they will fly off the shelves in no time.