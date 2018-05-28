The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The long weekend has nearly come to a close - but there are still a few hours left to enjoy a glass of wine in the sunshine.

And this huge box from B&M will probably last you until next weekend.

The bargain store is selling a three litre box for just £14.49. Called Festi Falls, it contains two bags of Echo Falls wine - one of Fruit Fusion Summer Berries and one of Fruit Fusion Peach and Mango.

The box has two taps attached so you can easily fill up from whichever flavour you fancy.

Laurence Hinton, brand manager for Echo Falls, said: “Wine on tap is transforming the image of boxed wine and is a much more enticing presentation than the traditional offering.

“The introduction of a larger format variety from Echo Falls is a no brainer, as our shoppers can enjoy their favourite wine in a style that makes it easier for them to enjoy when they are out of the home.”

Pick one up from your closest B&M store now.