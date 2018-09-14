The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A town centre shopping complex will be transformed into a haven of discounts and disco as student lock in returns.

Thousands are expected to flock to the Kingsgate Shopping Centre on Monday September 24 for the seventh annual lock in.

Each year, high street stores at the King Street complex open their doors for one evening to offer returning students the chance to stock up on clothes at discounted prices ahead of the new academic year.

Students can expect up to 25% off their favourite brands with participating retailers at this years' event including: River Island, H&M, New Look, Topshop, Pandora and Panini Shack.

As well as offers on clothes there will be tasty deals in the food court and a live DJ from Huddersfield venue, Five Bar, playing throughout the night.

Exhibition stalls with companies such as NOWTV, Revolution bar and Tokyo Huddersfield will also be there offering freebies to passing shoppers.

The event starts at 6pm and lasts for three hours. It is totally free to enter although you do have to register for tickets at www.kingsgatestudentlockin.co.uk.

A valid student ID is required to take advantage of the discounts.

Last year 4,000 bargain hunters descended on the town centre shopping centre.

Jonathan Hardy, Manager of Kingsgate Shopping Centre, said: “We’re extremely excited to welcome back the Student Lock In at Kingsgate Shopping Centre this year.

"Having such a successful event last year, it made sense to team up with River & Bear and do it again.”