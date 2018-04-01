The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Easter's here and that means a nice long weekend of relaxation for many people.

But if you fancy something for tea that's not chocolate related and you're missing a few bits, there are some shops and supermarkets around Huddersfield and further afield that are still open today.

To give you a helping hand, we have put together a list of all the stores around Huddersfield, North Kirklees and a bit further afield that are open today and tomorrow, Easter Monday.

Plenty of smaller shops are open today - and lots of bigger stores are open tomorrow too.

This extensive list of opening times for Aldi, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Lidl and Marks & Spencer should help you get what you need and when you need it.

Aldi

(Image: PA)

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Click here to find your closest store.

Asda

Aspley

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Huddersfield

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am-8pm

Halifax

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am-8pm

Dewsbury

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am-8pm

Batley

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 7am-8pm

To find out where your nearest store is click here .

Tesco

Huddersfield

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

Wakefield Road Express

Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm

Easter Monday: 7am-11pm

Marsh Express

Easter Sunday: 6am-midnight

Easter Monday: 6am-midnight

Dalton Express

Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm

Easter Monday: 7am-11pm

Halifax Road Express

Easter Sunday: 6am-11pm

Easter Monday: 6am - 11pm

Leeds Road Express

Easter Sunday: 6am-11pm

Easter Monday: 6am-11pm

Brighouse Bradford Road

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

Greetland Express

Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm

Easter Monday: 7am-11pm

Mirfield Queen's Road

Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm

Easter Monday: 6am-11pm

Halifax School Lane Express

Easter Sunday: 6am-11pm

Easter Monday: 6am-11pm

To find out where your nearest store is click here .

Morrisons

Huddersfield

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-7pm

Elland

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-7pm

Meltham

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-7pm

Heckmondwike

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-7pm

Halifax

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-7pm

To find out where your local store is click here .

Sainsbury's

Huddersfield

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am-5pm

Shorehead

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

Salendine Nook

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am-7pm

Acre Street Local

Easter Sunday: 6.30am-11pm

Easter Monday: 6.30am-11pm

Holmfirth Local

Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm

Easter Monday: 7am-11pm

Brighouse

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

Dewsbury

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

Liversedge Huddersfield Road

Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm

Easter Monday: 7am-11pm

Staincliffe Local

Easter Sunday: 6.30am-11pm

Easter Monday: 6.30pm-11pm

Halifax

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8.30am-7pm

To find out where your nearest store is click here .

Lidl

Small and medium stores opening hours as follows:

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

To find out where your nearest store is click here .

Marks and Spencer

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Huddersfield

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10am-5pm

Huddersfield Simply Food

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am-6pm

Halifax

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10am-4.30pm

Birstall Simply Food

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10am-6pm

To find out where your nearest store is click here .