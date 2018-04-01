Easter's here and that means a nice long weekend of relaxation for many people.
But if you fancy something for tea that's not chocolate related and you're missing a few bits, there are some shops and supermarkets around Huddersfield and further afield that are still open today.
To give you a helping hand, we have put together a list of all the stores around Huddersfield, North Kirklees and a bit further afield that are open today and tomorrow, Easter Monday.
Plenty of smaller shops are open today - and lots of bigger stores are open tomorrow too.
This extensive list of opening times for Aldi, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Lidl and Marks & Spencer should help you get what you need and when you need it.
Aldi
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Asda
Aspley
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Huddersfield
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 7am-8pm
Halifax
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 7am-8pm
Dewsbury
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 7am-8pm
Batley
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 7am-8pm
Tesco
Huddersfield
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
Wakefield Road Express
Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm
Easter Monday: 7am-11pm
Marsh Express
Easter Sunday: 6am-midnight
Easter Monday: 6am-midnight
Dalton Express
Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm
Easter Monday: 7am-11pm
Halifax Road Express
Easter Sunday: 6am-11pm
Easter Monday: 6am - 11pm
Leeds Road Express
Easter Sunday: 6am-11pm
Easter Monday: 6am-11pm
Brighouse Bradford Road
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
Greetland Express
Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm
Easter Monday: 7am-11pm
Mirfield Queen's Road
Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm
Easter Monday: 6am-11pm
Halifax School Lane Express
Easter Sunday: 6am-11pm
Easter Monday: 6am-11pm
Morrisons
Huddersfield
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-7pm
Elland
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-7pm
Meltham
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-7pm
Heckmondwike
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-7pm
Halifax
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-7pm
Sainsbury's
Huddersfield
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-5pm
Shorehead
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
Salendine Nook
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-7pm
Acre Street Local
Easter Sunday: 6.30am-11pm
Easter Monday: 6.30am-11pm
Holmfirth Local
Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm
Easter Monday: 7am-11pm
Brighouse
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
Dewsbury
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
Liversedge Huddersfield Road
Easter Sunday: 7am-11pm
Easter Monday: 7am-11pm
Staincliffe Local
Easter Sunday: 6.30am-11pm
Easter Monday: 6.30pm-11pm
Halifax
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8.30am-7pm
Lidl
Small and medium stores opening hours as follows:
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Marks and Spencer
Huddersfield
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 10am-5pm
Huddersfield Simply Food
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am-6pm
Halifax
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 10am-4.30pm
Birstall Simply Food
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 10am-6pm
