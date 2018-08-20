A table saw, belt sander and bench grinder are among the workshop tools on offer at Lidl this week.
The budget supermarket is selling a wide range of power tools and accessories for woodwork and other jobs about the house.
You can buy a Parkside Table Saw for £99.99, a Parkside Double Bench Grinder for £22.99 and a Parkside 600W Belt Sander for £24.99.
There's a Parkside Cordless Multi-Purpose Tool for £19.99, a Parkside Cordless Hammer Drill for £24.99 and a Powerfix Telescopic Aluminium Ladder for £79.99.
Also on offer is a 32-piece screwdriver set for £6.99 and a ratchet spanner set for £11.99.
And if flowers are more your sort of thing Lidl has offers on roses, orchids and bulbs from Thursday 23 August.
Lidl, which has stores on Wakefield Road and Castlegate, is selling twin stem orchids for £6.99 each and mini rose pot plants for £2.49.
The German chain, which also has shops in Holmfirth, Mirfield, Brighouse and Heckmondwike, has offers on 10 packs of pansies (£1.69) and large bags of bulbs for plants that will bring bees and butterflies to your garden (£3.49).