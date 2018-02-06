The video will start in 8 Cancel

Baby store Mamas and Papas has launched a range of clothes apparently inspired by the hit TV series Peaky Blinders.

The Huddersfield-based company is now selling a collection of garments which bear more than a passing resemblance to the threads sported by Tommy Shelby and his brothers in the gritty BBC show.

There's a tweed waistcoat, tweed trousers, a mock suit with a bow tie and braces and even a navy tweed flatcap.

We can safely assume the cap doesn't contain razor blades under the peak as is the case with the hats sported by Tommy, Arthur, John et al in the violent 1920s drama, starring Cillian Murphy.

The collection also includes some brown booties and some black buckled booties which resemble the shoes worn by the fictional Birmingham gangsters.

Items, priced between £12 and £25, are available from the Mamas and Papas website .

Set in the industrial Midlands in the 1920s Peaky Blinders follows crime family boss Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) as he rises through the underworld of illegal bookmaking clashing with other organised criminal gangs.

The series was loosely inspired by a street gang called the Peaky Blinders that inhabited the slums of Birmingham from the 1890s to 1910s.

The gang had a distinctive style of dress: tailored jackets, a lapel overcoat, button waistcoats, silk scarfs, bell-bottom trousers, leather boots, and peaked flat caps.

While the real-life gang was involved in some organised crime, it was more of a small-time street gang than the underworld empire depicted in the BBC series.

It is not agreed where the name 'Peaky Blinders' originates, although it most likely relates to the gang's caps and 'blinder' or dapper appearance, rather than the practice of sewing razor blades into the peaks of their hats.

Scenes for the first series were shot in Brooke's Mill, at Armitage Bridge.