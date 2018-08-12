The video will start in 8 Cancel

Scammers are tricking Morrisons and Sainsbury's shoppers into parting with their personal details in a new scam over WhatsApp.

Customers are asked to fill in their details to receive a free voucher.

And now consumer charity Which? has issued a warning telling people who receive the message not to be fooled, Kent Live reports.

The scam tells customers they could collect a £150 free voucher to spend in either supermarket.

One message reads: "I just received a free £150 gift voucher from Morrisons.

“Get yours before the offer ends. Thank me later.”

Below is a link to a web page used by scammers to collect people's personal details.

The link usually contains the name of one of the supermarkets, which can dupe customers into thinking the offer is real.

But clicking on the link takes you to an online survey asking you to fill in your details - including email, home address and phone number - to receive the £150 voucher.

When the survey is complete you're asked to select which WhatsApp contacts you want to share the deal with - then they receive the message too.

A spokesperson for Morrisons confirmed that this latest ‘offer’ is indeed a scam, while Sainsbury’s warned its customers to be vigilant.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Customers should always be mindful of phishing scams.

“This message is not from Sainsbury’s and we are advising customers to delete it.”

Which? advises if you’re not sure whether the link or offer in a WhatsApp message is legitimate, not to click on it.

The experts say you should contact the company directly to ask if the deal is genuine and warn the person who sent it to you.

They add: “If you have entered personal details, you need to be extra vigilant. If you receive any suspicious emails or odd postal messaging going forward, ignore them – they could be from a scammer hoping you’ll fall for their next scam.