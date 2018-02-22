Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The biggest shopping centre to open in the UK in 20 years is coming to West Yorkshire.

Images have been released to give customers a first glance at what they can expect from the development in Castleford.

The complex, which will be around 45 minutes drive from Huddersfield, is going to be called Axiom. It is being built along the M62 near Castleford, with an opening date scheduled for 2021.

As well as 600,000sq ft of retail space, including Marks & Spencer, Next and Primark, the development will also include a 40-acre country park and a 10,000-seat stadium for Castleford Tigers rugby club.

A spokesman for Lateral Property Group, who will be developing the site, said: “Axiom will be unique, combining a next-generation regional shopping centre with leisure, sports, culture and outdoor pursuits in a highly accessible destination.

“With direct access from the M62 motorway, it will be the UK’s next generation retail, leisure and hospitality experience.

“It will make a significant contribution to the surrounding area with substantial private investment into local infrastructure and community facilities, including the new 10,000 capacity Castleford Tigers community stadium.”

The development is expected to create around 2,000 new jobs in the region.

