They are from very different galaxies far, far away.

But Darth Vader and Doctor Who will be joining forces for one day only – as both are set take part in Huddersfield Comic-Con.

Star Wars actor Spencer Wilding, who played the Dark Lord himself in Rogue One, is one of the latest names to be revealed for this year’s event.

It takes place at Kirklees College on Saturday, May 12.

Wilding has played some huge roles over the years, alongside Daniel Radcliffe as Frankenstein’s monster, one of the first White Walkers in Game of Thrones, and the Minotaur in Wrath of the Titans.

The 6ft 5in tall screen legend will be at the convention all day so fans will be able to get a photo with him.

Other guests now announced include the seventh doctor, Sylvester McCoy and his assistant Ace, Sophie Aldred.

Another star just announced is stage legend Christopher Biggins, who appeared in cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

For Star Wars fans there will be an appearance by Pam Rose, who featured in the Cantina Bar as well as the TV series Space 1999.

Clem So is travelling north to meet his fan base after adding The Last Jedi to his film credits along with films such as Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and James Bond.

Scottish actor James MacKenzie, who played the lead role in children’s show Raven, is attending.

As well as actors, there’s lots of things to do with the Jedi Fight Academy returning to teach youngsters how to use a light saber.

There will be the biggest movie props around heavily influenced by the actors coming.

Film and TV buffs are sure to see a Tardis, a Dalek or two and Star Wars props.

And adding some extra bite to proceedings will be the biggest ever display of dinosaur props, just in time for this summer’s release of the new movie in the blockbuster franchise Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Props will include huge dinosaur models and a replica of a Gyrosphere, the sphere shaped ride seen in Jurassic World.

Last year’s event, the first of its kind in the area, was a huge success and attracted thousands of sci-fi fans through the doors.

Tickets are selling fast so fans are being urged to buy them sooner rather than later.

They are available at www.huddscomiccon.co.uk or by searching for the event via Facebook.

Organiser Martin Ballard said: “Interest in the event has really snowballed since we’ve announced this year’s guests, the two popular elements being Dr Who and Spencer Wilding as Darth Vader.

“We didn’t foresee the sort of demand we had last year.

“I’ve run these events across the country but I was reluctant to do one in my home town in case it was not successful.

“But there were over 3,000 people on the day so the town really backed it.

“It was lovely to see people coming out and supporting it locally and genuinely having a good time.”