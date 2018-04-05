The video will start in 8 Cancel

A theatre has come up with a novel pricing strategy – customers can pay what they can afford to see some shows.

The Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax has launched the innovative pricing system for a number of its shows, with customers asked to pay between £1 and £20 for events they attend.

A spokesman said: “It’s all about trust. It’s about you, making a judgement for yourself about what you can afford to pay from our pricing options ranging from £1 to £20 and taking a chance on something new.”

The team at the theatre, which recently underwent a £6.5m renovation, wants to open the arts to all.

Not every show staged at the Halifax theatre is ‘pay what you can’ but the team there hope it allows more people to experience live theatre.

The shows which feature in the initiative are as follows:

The Arc Stockton presents Instructions for Border Crossing , Thursday April 19, 8pm:

A 12-year-old girl sneaks across the border into her own country as her parents watch via computer. Expect live interventions from the audience.

Bellow Theatre presents Bare Skin on Briny Waters , Thursday May 3, 8pm:

Annie finds herself on a clifftop as Sophie covers the bruises on her neck in a show about survival and escape. It’s underscored by live folk music.

Rhiannon Faith presents Smack That (a conversation) , Thursday May 31, 7.30pm:

A piece of dance theatre about human resilience, survival and how we care for one another. Expect games, dancing, humour and honest about domestic abuse.

The Melting Shop presents On Behalf of the People , Thursday May 31, 8pm:

It’s 1945 about a Yorkshire mining family coming to terms with life and love.

Barrel Organ presents Anyone’s Guess How We Got Here , Thursday June 7, 8pm:

You’ll be taken on a road trip from a haunted house, to a bedtime story, a photo album to an 80s fantasy film.

For more information visit www.squarechapel.co.uk .