Dolly Parton’s colourful 9 to 5 - The Musical has its Huddersfield premiere this spring.

The show, recently released for amateur companies, enjoyed a run on Broadway from 2009, where it was nominated for four Tony Awards, and then made a tour of the UK back in 2012 in a production starring Jackie Clune and Bonnie Langford. But it’s never been seen in our corner of West Yorkshire before.

Set in the late 1970s, the musical’s action takes place in a typing office overseen by Franklin Hart Jnr, a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot, who thrills in taking advantage of his head female office staff, in particular his top assistant Violet. However, Violet and her co-workers are plotting comical ways of ‘doing him in’ when a freak incident occurs, offering them the opportunity to get revenge. Franklin is kidnapped and trapped in his own house, while his employees assume control of his department and boost productivity. But just how long can they keep him tied up?

The music and lyrics are by country icon Dolly Parton, a prolific composer, and the story is based on the book by Patricia Resnick and subsequent 1980 film, in which Dolly starred. It’s packed with songs and comedic moments.

Huddersfield Light Opera Company is bringing 9 to 5 to the stage of the Lawrence Batley Theatre from Monday, April 23, until Saturday, April 28. The show is being both directed and produced by society stalwart Chris Brearley, the man responsible for producing the last 27 pantomimes for HLOC. He feels that this past experience will come in useful. As he says: “I’m looking forward to a different challenge; 9 to 5 is packed with everything you’d expect in a musical and a pantomime all rolled into one.”

The show has nine full-scale musical numbers, which are being choreographed by Pam Strickland, another of the society’s most experienced members.

In a departure from previous productions, 9 to 5 will be supported by a virtual rather than live orchestra. For the first time HLOC has decided to utilise the American Sinfonia system, which allows full orchestration from 20 players without the need for an orchestra pit and is used by many professional touring companies.

There will be many familiar faces in the cast, including the three leading ladies, played by Zoe Clarkson, Alicia Walsh and Sharon Whitehead, and Martin Stead as the kidnap victim Franklin.

Tickets for the show are £18 (plus concessions) from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528. There’s a matinee on Saturday, April 28.