There's plenty to laugh about in our corner of Yorkshire this month, with shows by two of the biggest names in comedy as well as an evening with the television doctor Phil Hammond and the Lawrence Batley Theatre’s regular comedy slot.

Dr Phil’s Health Revolution, Square Chapel Arts Centre: Wednesday, March 28.

Phil Hammond, NHS doctor, BBC broadcaster and Private Eye journalist combines his 2016 Edinburgh fringe shows into an evening of mirth about staying sane, saving the NHS and planning your demise. Doctor’s orders start at 8pm. Tickets are £15 (£12 for NHS workers) from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.

Phill Jupitus, Barnsley Civic: Saturday, April 7.

The comedian, poet, actor and improviser is touring with his new show Juplicity. Phill became a familiar face as a team captain on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, but has since been a regular on television. He’s also appeared on the stage in A Midsummer’s Night Dream and in the musical Hairspray. There are only a few tickets left, price £15, from barnsleycivic.co.uk or 01226 327000.

Ruby Wax, West Yorkshire Playhouse: Sunday, April 8.

Performing her one-woman show Frazzled, Ruby explores a solution to modern problems – mindfulness. She’s the author of A Mindfulness Guide for the Frazzled and gives audiences a tour of the mind and how to use it, not lose it. Her show is a mixture of wit, easy conversation and meaningful observations. Tickets are £20 from wyp.org.uk or 0113 2137700.

Comedy Cellar, Lawrence Batley Theatre: Thursday, April 12.

Live at the Apollo performer Tanyalee Davis and comedy newcomer Rahul Kohli are at the LBT’s monthly comedy night from 7.45pm. Tickets are £10 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.