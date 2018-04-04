Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A unique live theatre experience in the world’s only specially-adapted rear-view bus is on offer over the Easter holidays.

Theatre company IOU is bringing its 40-seater Volvo mid-engined city bus to the newly-revamped Piece Hall in Halifax for a series of performances.

The 1989 bus, bought by IOU and rebuilt in the First depot in Halifax, has rear-facing grandstand seating and the audience/passengers wear headphones.

Performances of Rear View, between April 12 and 15, will take audiences on a journey around the home town of an older woman looking back at her life. It’s a one-woman show, performed either by Cecilia Knapp or Jemima Frost.

The idea behind the moving auditorium is that it can transport audiences from place to place, presenting endless opportunities to create theatre in unusual and everyday venues.

The only one of its kind licensed to carry backwards-facing passengers, the bus has a modified cab that accommodates both a driver and a sound technician.

Tickets for the production can be booked from thepiecehall.co.uk/events or by calling 01422 525217.