It's been a tall order for Huddersfield Thespians to find actors to play the parts of screen legend Margaret Rutherford and crime writer Agatha Christie for their latest production, the wickedly dark comedy Murder, Margaret & Me.

The problem was to track down two experienced actresses of a certain – and similar – age to take on the roles of the women who, in real life, were only two years apart in age. And the actress playing Agatha Christie had to be smaller.

First attempts at casting failed when the Thespian playing Margaret Rutherford had to drop out of the production. And then it was discovered that her replacement was unable to make a commitment for one of the performances.

However, the show will go on and can be seen at the Lawrence Batley Theatre from Tuesday, April 17, until Saturday, April 21 (there will be a matinee on the Saturday, but no evening show). Emma Forber is playing Agatha Christie, Christine Davies is playing the Spinster, and Kerry Fennelly is playing Margaret Rutherford.

Murder, Margaret & Me by Philip Meeks is about the conflict between the world’s most famous crime writer and one of the era’s best-known character actresses.

The former didn’t want Rutherford to take the part of her fabled spinster sleuth Miss Marple and the actress was more than reluctant to take the role. However, Margaret and Agatha form an unlikely friendship and the writer gets to turn detective in unearthing Rutherford’s tragic and shocking secret.

There are just three performers in the production, which will be in the theatre’s Syngenta Cellar.

Tickets are £12 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.