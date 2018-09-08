Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A play with a Suffragette theme will be shown at the Tolson Museum in Moldgreen later this month.

Mikron Theatre Company’s Revolting Women is being shown at the museum in Ravensknowle Park on Saturday, September 22 (12noon).

Revolting Women tells the Suffrage story through the eyes of a less well-known Pankhurst, Sylvia, who fought for the vote alongside working women in the East End of London.

Sylvia meets Lettie and they push together to Parliament, to bend the ear of the cabinet. A story of absolute commitment or dangerous obsession?

Full of political satire, song and more suffrage societies than you can shake a stick at, Revolting Women unravels a contentious and momentous movement in history.

Marianne McNamara, Mikron’s artistic director, said: “Sylvia was a radical socialist suffragist, she aligned herself with the women of East End London recognising the need for working class men and women to have a voice in Parliament and a vote.

“One hundred years on, there is still so much inequality between men and women, between the rich and the poor and sadly the story remains relevant.”

The writer of the play, Vashti Maclachlan, said: “Revolting Women came out of my interest in Sylvia Pankhurst’s story but I discovered along the way a campaign full of militant deeds and words, yes, but also one full of friendship, wit and humour, ripe for representation on a Mikron stage.”

This show will have a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter and, for the first time for Mikron, it will also be audio-described with the company offering a touch tour as well.

Producer Pete Toon said: “Having our first ever touch tour and audio described show, alongside our established BSL interpreter is really exciting for us, and has been made possible with support from Lottery funding via Arts Council England.

“It fits perfectly with our ‘Theatre anywhere for everyone’ policy and will hopefully be the first event of many.”

Revolting Women has been touring nationally since April. To find out more go to http://mikron.org.uk/shows/revolting-women

No tickets are required, just turn up and a cash collection will be taken after the show.

For more information ring 01484 223240 or go to www.kirklees.gov.uk/tolsonmuseum