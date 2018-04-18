Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vintage bands and tribute shows offer blasts from the past in West Yorkshire’s theatres in the first half of May.

Choose from a musical based on the life of Marc Bolan, another telling the tale of Richard and Karen Carpenter, and gigs by The Waterboys, Shalamar and The Alarm.

We’ve rounded up five shows featuring bands and music from the 1970s and 80s. There’s plenty of nostalgia, as well as some new sounds from old outfits.

20th Century Boy – The Musical, Alhambra Theatre: Tuesday, May 1, until Saturday, May 5

The hit musical inspired by the life of 70s glam rock legend Marc Bolan marks the 40th anniversary of the star’s untimely death at the age of just 29. West End performer George Maguire takes the lead role. The show, coming to Bradford, features more than 20 classic Bolan hits as well as telling the story of T Rex. If you Love to Boogie, you’ll love this. Tickets are £18 to £30 from bradford-theatres.co.uk or 01274 432000.

The Alarm, Holmfirth Picturedrome: Saturday, May 5

The Welsh band with punk rock origins, founded in the early 1980s, is about to embark on both European and American tours, but can be seen at a few UK venues first. Frontman Mike Peters, a triple cancer survivor, has just undertaken a 24-hour whirlwind mission from the UK to US to promote the band’s new album, Where The Two Rivers Meet. Tickets are £22.50 from picturedrome.net

The Waterboys, Victoria Theatre: Wednesday, May 9

The Scottish/Irish folk band celebrates nearly four decades of music as well as a new album. They are know for this mix of Celtic music with rock and roll. Tickets for the Halifax gig are from £31.25 to £41.25. Visit victoriatheatre.co.uk or call 01422 351158 for details.

Shalamar, Huddersfield Town Hall: Friday, May 11

The US soul legends, celebrating the 35th anniversary of their multi-million selling Friends album, make a return to the town. In the 1980s the band appeared at Johnny’s nightclub in the Beast Market area of Huddersfield. They’ll be supported at the town hall gig by Yorkshire band the Vuromantics. Tickets are £31 to £35 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.

The Carpenters Story, Victoria Theatre: Saturday, May 12

The Carpenters were one of the most successful pop duos of all time. The Carpenters Story, created back in 1986, was one of the first tribute shows of its kind. Today, it features Claire Furley as Karen Carpenter. Listen out for classics such as We’ve Only Just Begun, Yesterday Once More and Top of the World. They don’t write them like that any more. Tickets are £25 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.