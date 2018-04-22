Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Salome – Opera North at Leeds Town Hall

Richard Strauss’s Salome is an opera that is as famous for its shocking visual set pieces as for its innovative orchestration – this is the opera of the Dance of the Seven Veils and the head of John the Baptist (here called Jokanaan) on a platter.

So it might seem perverse to present it in a concert staging, although memory suggests that the previous fully staged Opera North Salome in 1984 featured a soprano seasoned in the role in European opera houses and the dance was definitely not a highlight of the evening.

The current production leaves it entirely to the imagination and the orchestra to supply the erotic charge. This is not a transformation of the concert performance, a new way of seeing the opera, in the style of Opera North’s wonderful Ring Cycle; above all, no projections, except for well-judged side titles. P J Harris’ direction enables the singers to establish character and it’s far from the old score-clutching, evening dressed tradition, but it remains a high-quality concert performance rather than a mould-breaking interpretation.

The justification for Opera North’s approach is the orchestra which constantly surprised us with new levels of achievement in the Wagner cycle. Salome is another opera that calls for huge instrumental forces and, under the expert baton of Sir Richard Armstrong, the orchestra, ranked up behind the singers at the town hall, delivers all the exoticism, visceral power and agony you could wish for, with the horns, percussion and lower brass and woodwind to the fore.

The American soprano Jennifer Holloway has specialised in Salome recently – the part’s huge range suits a former mezzo opening up her upper register to gleaming effect – and her familiarity with the part is a huge advantage. With limited stage action she conveys the complexity of a character whose only constant is, ‘I want....’ – finally, repeated again and again despite Herod’s ever more tempting alternatives, the head of Jokanaan.

Dutch tenor Arnold Bezuyen brings power and intensity to Herod but shades his tone with a perverted cunning that matches his main Wagnerian roles (Mime and Loge), and his squabbles with Katarina Karneus - luxury casting as his wife Herodias - introduce a well-judged touch of soap opera.

Robert Hayward is in splendid voice as the prophet Jokanaan, imprisoned in a cistern by Herod, subject to the amorous advances of Salome, but only concerned with proclaiming, sonorously, the glory of Him who comes after.

There will be two more performances at Leeds Town Hall on May 22 and 25.