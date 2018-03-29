Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Peter Kay has spoken out for the first time since cancelling his UK tour – to announce a one-off charity screening of Car Share in Blackpool.

The Bolton-based comedian scrapped his massive stand-up tour in November much to the disappointment of fans , citing family reasons.

Peter has not tweeted since but today took to the social media platform to announce a brilliant new charity show.

Four episodes of Car Share will be screened at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday, April 7. It will include the premiere of two brand new episodes; ‘Car Share: Unscripted’ and the highly anticipated series finale.

Peter said he was “proud to raise awareness and much needed funds” for The Lily Foundation in supporting the special event.

Peter, 44, said: “The Lily Foundation is an inspiring charity that helps to improve the lives of children with Mitochondrial Disease.

“I’ve had first-hand experience of the foundation’s work and I’m proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families.”

Exciting news: A charity screening of new Peter Kay’s Car Share episodes will be held at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday 7th April.



Tickets on sale Saturday at 9am. https://t.co/F1n5Mq82w9 https://t.co/0WkRWzEeij pic.twitter.com/gJLqteRQXI — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) March 29, 2018

Tickets, at £12, will go on sale on Saturday, and will be limited to a maximum of six per person.

All profits from the show will be donated to The Lily Foundation, which funds research and raises awareness into the incurable mitochondrial disease.

News of the charity show was tweeted from Peter’s official account, the first time it had been used since November.

Tickets can be bought through Tickmaster at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/?awc=3589_1522335727_ebd1e9ee78fd98fb468b66b75c8d9a8b&camefrom=CFC_UK_BUYAT_213635