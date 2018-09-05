Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A play about the NHS and the battle to save an A&E is coming to a Mirfield pub.

Mikron Theatre Company’s Get Well Soon is being shown in the unusual setting of the Navigation Tavern in Station Road on Tuesday, September 11.

Playing at the Navi for the first time, Mikron delight audiences nationwide with their fun and fresh shows.

All is not well at St Monica’s Hospital. They’re on life support; facing bugs, bed-blockers and an all-too-familiar battle to save A&E.

Hospital boss Simon talks the talk but can he walk the walk? His dad’s had a stroke and his daughter’s in revolt. Now hungry businesses, with an eye on profits, are after a slice of the action.

Seventy years ago, Nye Bevan gave us free healthcare for all. Can his dream survive the demands and pressures of the 21st century? Can Simon find a cure for his family troubles? Can Nurse Danuta save the day with her pastries and proverbs?

With tunes, transfusions and titters, the audience can join Mikron as they make a surgical strike on the state of our NHS.

Playwright Ged Cooper is writing for Mikron for the first time and said: “I love Mikron’s theatrical style; lively and accessible, with a social conscience.

“You laugh a lot at a Mikron play, but then you go away and think, so I was thrilled when they asked me to write about the NHS on its 70th birthday.

“I had so many ideas whirling round my head. I feel so strongly about the NHS , a uniquely British achievement, that to research and write about it was an honour and privilege – and great fun.”

Mikron’s artistic director Marianne McNamara said: “Get Well Soon celebrates the fantastic NHS on its 70th birthday.

“We’ve commissioned a show that is packed with original music that celebrates and highlights the importance of this unique British institution.

“The NHS is dear to my heart, I doubt that there is anyone in the United Kingdom that hasn’t benefited from it and it’s free. We are so lucky and there is so much to celebrate. I hope it will continue for many years to come.”

Get Well Soon tours nationally from April until October 2018 alongside Mikron’s other brand-new show Revolting Women – telling the Suffrage story through the eyes of the else well-known Pankhurst, Sylvia.

Tickets for Get Well Soon cost £4 and the show starts at 7.30pm.

For booking and information ring 01924 437966 or see www.creativescene.org.uk