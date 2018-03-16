Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By David Lockwood

THE decision by the company to perform two full-blown musicals this year (they will present Joseph in the Autumn) looks certain to pay rich dividends after a bright start to their first offering.

The story of the Ford Factory in Dagenham and the subsequent strike by the women machinists demanding equal pay during the turbulent union-obsessed Sixties is nothing if not topical, given the current furore by BBC’s female correspondents and presenters.

And their relative success during the Harold Wilson Labour party years led to the Equal Pay Act being passed in 1970.

As we now know the Dagenham women eventually settled for a rate of pay 8% below that of the men but even now in 2018 equality is still an on-going struggle.

The West End production of Dagenham included bond girl Gemma Arterton as protest leader Rita O’Grady and Woodhouse have found their own ‘Gem’ in Holly Comber-Moccia making her debut with the Society in the key role.

Always very watchable, Holly is now firmly established as one of Kirklees’ leading ladies and her performance here in Dagenham is just another to add to her impressive body of work.

Here she is backed up by strong support from the experienced Helen Woodhead as union convener Connie Riley, Olivia Simpson as the perpetual swearing Beryl and colleagues Francesca Preston (Clare), Fern Jessop (Sandra Beaumont) and Lauren Kirk (Cass).

Sonya Morris provided one hugely enjoyable cameo as Barbara Castle and was brilliant in the ‘Ideal World’ number while Antonia Frampton was convincing as Lisa Hopkins, wife of the Ford factory’s CEO.

Paradoxically, the men’s parts tended to suffer in comparison (after all it is a women’s show as evidenced by the predominately female audience) with Stuart Davison’s beautifully characterised portrayal of Huddersfield’s very own Gannex-wearing Harold Wilson probably being the pick of the bunch.

Neil Broadbent was Rita’s long suffering husband Eddie, Colin Harris the put-upon shop steward Monty and cruise ship performer Richard Sykes as factory boss Hopkins.

By and large the musical score is challenging but not really memorable which perhaps accounts for its short run in London but the company certainly attacked it with gusto.

Jayne Davison has made a good job on her directorial debut with the Society, especially given so many (23) difficult scene changes, in a brand new production team which includes Robert Durkin as MD and Becky White as choreographer.

The production runs until Saturday.