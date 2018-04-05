Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yorkshire playwright John Godber and his actor wife Jane Thornton return to the stage of the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield this month with their latest comedy Scary Bikers.

Godber, the third most-performed playwright following Shakespeare and Alan Ayckbourn, last appeared in one of his own plays when touring with Shafted, which was about the fallout from the 1984/5 miners’ strike.

His new work is an exploration of the relationship between two middle-aged people who meet at a bereavement group and believe they have found a new beginning. Perhaps somewhat unwisely they embark on a continental bike ride to really test their staying power. During the journey they reconcile the past, debate the present and worry about the future.

The play was one of 50 pieces commissioned by Art 50, the Sky Arts initiative to explore what it means to be British in a post-Brexit Britain.

Scary Bikers is at the LBT on Friday and Saturday, April 13 and 14. Tickets are £10 to £18 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.