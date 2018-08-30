Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In William Shakespeare's Henry V, the English king goes to France with his army and defies the odds to defeat the French at the Battle of Agincourt in 1415.

In Henry 5 by Huddersfield theatre troupe, Brick Wall Ensemble, the main character Henry - with the number five on the back of his replica England shirt - travels to Russia with a group of friends to watch the Three Lions compete at the FIFA World Cup 2018.

The group are touring their new show around Yorkshire this month, with a date at the Waterloo Bowling Club in Huddersfield booked in for Friday September 21.

Directed by Luke Pearson, Ben Wills and Natasha Jarvis, with a cast of six including Ben Wills in the title role, the show combines the good will of this summer's tournament with a touch of Shakespeare.

Script writing for the show began before this summer's tournament and Luke, 24, admitted the end result could have been better for England and for the play's Henry V motif.

"In an ideal situation we would have got to the final against France and beaten them," he said.

"We thought of the idea before the World Cup and booked the tour in then. We started writing and it was originally about the pessimism of England fans.

"Then, this tournament shook all that up so we went back to the script and edited it to reflect how the whole nation got behind the team this summer.

"We changed it a few times. Before the Sweden game we had a meeting and had three different storylines depending on what the result was."

Luke describes the show as "comical and lively" with a few reworded England chants thrown in. Football loving audience members will enjoy 'Southgate You're the One' and 'Love Train' as they relive the highs of England's World Cup journey.

The cast all studied drama at the University of Huddersfield before going their separate ways and Luke is acutely aware that Shakespeare - whatever spin you put on it - is not for everyone.

"I've always believed Shakespeare is not very accessible to people who don't know it. People like my Dad who never go to the theatre will see Shakespeare and be put off.

"That's why we've kept it just little bits of Shakespeare and tried to make it funny too."

They seem to have succeeded as well. At one point a particularly hung over character wakes up and reaching out his hand, asks: "Is this a tequila tray I see before me?"

Tickets and info

The show starts at 7.30pm at Waterloo Bowling Club, 617 Wakefield Road, Huddersfield (HD5 9XP) and tickets cost £6 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/brick-wall-ensemble

Other dates include:

September 18 - The Lantern (Halifax)

September 19 - The Blind Pig (Sowerby Bridge)

September 20 - Leggers Inn (Dewsbury)

September 21 - Waterloo Bowling Club (Huddersfield)

September 24 - The Beehive Inn (New Mills)

September 26 - The Adelphi (Leeds)

September 28 - The Kings Arms (Salford, MNC)