It's the end of the world and three siblings have a lot to sort out in the three weeks before a meteor destroys the earth.

How do they react? What will they do? Can their relationship survive until the end of time?

Members of the audience at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield on Friday, April 13, will find out when they see the UK premiere of 18 Victoria, a work by American playwright Cody Daigle-Orians.

Huddersfield-based stage company Root & Branch has taken the original script and, with the help of the author, transformed it into a production set in a generic Yorkshire town or city. The 18 Victoria of the title refers to the meteor that is forecast to strike.

Director Julie Root, a founder of Root & Branch, says it’s a powerful work with some dark issues and strong language. It has only been performed once in the US and was discovered by another of the company’s core members, Joe Geddes.

Julie explained: “There’s something called the New Play Exchange on Google, where new and established writers post their plays. Joe found this one and loved it straight away. It’s just one of those plays that leaps off the page.

“It has big themes that lots of people can relate to, like sibling relationships and the idea of growing up. But we thought that the American references might distance the audience from the impact of the play so we worked with Cody to adapt it, though it is a play that could be set anywhere.

“We decided early on that the company wanted to find new writing or little-performed writing. This play is so good we’d like to take it elsewhere. We’re looking into that now.”

Julie, who retired in 2010 from teaching drama at Shelley College (where actresses Lena Headey and Jodie Whittaker were her students), founded Root & Branch with Prue Griffiths, a members of Leeds University’s PR and marketing team; Lynne Whitaker, a retired civil servant; and Joe, who works in IT. The four met while acting with Huddersfield Thespians.

Root & Branch produced its first play, A Respectable Wedding, last year at Great Manchester Fringe and they’ll be taking 18 Victoria to the festival in July this year. Joe heads a small cast of three in 18 Victoria, playing the youngest sibling Ben. Lynne is stage managing and Prue has been working behind the scenes to promote the show.

For Julie, the aim of setting up a company was to pursue a career in theatre after retiring from teaching. She says: “Another driving factor was age. Three of us are women over 50 and we were fed up with the lack of roles for older women.” She has experience of fringe theatre and short films. Prue’s background was in community theatre, while Joe has been involved with the semi-professional Huddersfield company Dick & Lottie.

They plan another production later this year to mark World Aids Day in November.

Tickets for 18 Victoria are £8 to £12 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.