Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s too soon to start planning Christmas, I hear you say.

Oh no it isn’t – for tickets for Christmas 2018 pantos are already on sale and some of the most popular dates are getting booked up already.

So here’s a guide to pantomimes already announced and with tickets on sale in and around West Yorkshire.

LBT, Huddersfield:

Aladdin, December 7 – January 6: This Christmas the Lawrence Batley Theatre present their third in-house pantomime Aladdin.

Following the success of Jack and the Beanstalk and Cinderella, the creative team of Director Joyce Branagh and Writer Andrew Pollard return with a magical adventure for all the family.

There’s live music, laughs galore, fabulous scenery and glittering costumes all come together in Aladdin, our latest traditional family pantomime – where wishes really do come true!

Penniless Aladdin dreams of a life of luxury and when he discovers an old magic lamp all his dreams could come true. But can his Genie friends help him recover it from the evil Abanazar? Can he save the Princess and win her love?

Prices: £9.50-£18.50.

LBT:

Cinderella, January 12-19.

Huddersfield Light Opera Company are back to put an end to the post-Christmas blues with their usual fun-packed traditional family pantomime.

Bursting with comedy, audience participation, spectacular scenery, a breath taking transformation snow scene and outrageous costumes, this will be the biggest, brightest and best HLOC pantomime yet.

Cinderella is a sure family favourite for all ages.

Prices: Price: £4.50-£17.50.

Victoria Theatre, Halifax:

Snow White, December 13-January 5.

After the Magic Mirror declares Snow White to be the fairest in all the land the Wicked Queen is sent into a jealous rage. Will her friends be able to save Snow White from the Queen’s rage and will they all be able to live happily ever after?

Neil Hurst is returning to Halifax for his tenth pantomime season, this year as Jingles the Jester and he is being joined by Jolyon Dixon as Dame Dolly Mixture, Tom Milner as Prince Michael and Felicity Skiera as the Wicked Queen. It promises a hilarious panto dame, spectacular sets and costumes, fabulous songs and dances and bags of slapstick fun.

Prices: £14.50-£22.20.

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford:

Aladdin, December 8-January 20.

Hop aboard a magical carpet and fly to Old Peking in this year’s must-see festive show Aladdin.

Starring the undisputed King of Bradford Panto, Billy Pearce stars as Wishee Washee in his 20th Alhambra Theatre pantomime, Christopher Biggins, a mainstay of entertainment for a number of decades, takes his ninth trip to Old Peking where he will take up residence in the iconic laundry and star as Widow Twankey and Blue’s Simon Webbe will play the title role of Aladdin.

Prices: £15.50 to £40 depending on date.

Grand Theatre, Leeds:

Shrek the Musical, December 18-January 6.

Based on the story and characters from the Oscar-winning animation film, this hilarious and spectacular production turns the world of fairytales upside down in an all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy.

Join Shrek, (Steffan Harri) and his loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona (Laura Main) from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. Add the vertically challenged Lord Farquaad, a gang of fairytale misfits, and a biscuit with attitude, and you’ve got an irresistible mix of adventure, laughter and romance, guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages!

Prices up to £44.

Theatre Royal, Wakefield:

Cinderella, November 22-January 6.

Join Cinders this festive season for a sparkling and magical tale that’s crammed full of breath-taking sets and dazzling costumes.

Prices £13-£25.