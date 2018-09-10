The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tickets are still available for the first ever Teletubbies live theatre show at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax .

To celebrate their 20th anniversary Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are touring the UK in a production designed specifically for children aged between six months and two-years-old.

The four full-sized Teletubbies will be joined on stage by Noo-noo, sun baby and the tubby phone as they explore the magical world of Tubbyland.

This interactive show allows a young audience to join in with favourite features from the TV show as well as sing along to original and new songs by BAFTA award-winning composer Mani Svavarsson.

Teletubbies Live has been created and adapted for the stage by Richard Lewis, who has also created and directed the hugely successful Peppa Pig Live shows.

The show is produced by leading children’s theatre team, Fiery Light, in collaboration with licensor DHX Brands.

There are four performances at Halifax's Victoria Theatre over Saturday September 15 and Sunday September 16. These are at 10am and 1pm on each day.

Tickets are selling fast but some still remain. They cost either £18.75 or £15.75 depending on your seat but children aged two or younger get in for free with a paying adult. Tickets can be bought from www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/teletubbies-live