The state of the NHS gets a thorough physical examination in a new play from Huddersfield’s Mikron Theatre.

From resistant bugs to the battle to save an A&E department, Get Well Soon celebrates the magnificence of the NHS but also asks whether Nye Bevan’s aspiration to provide free health care for all can survive.

It’s a timely production, premiering on April 2, that artistic director Marianne McNamara is hoping will get audiences appreciating what they’ve got – before it’s gone.

As she says: “I hope we’re not going to realise, too late in the day, what a wonderful thing the NHS is. No matter what your politics are, or who you align yourself with, we have all used the NHS and it’s dear to us all.”

It’s no accident the plot includes a battle for A&E services similar to that faced by campaigners in Huddersfield. Marianne, who attended one of the first Save Our HRI protests, says research by the playwright, Ged Cooper, showed that Huddersfield is not alone in facing an uphill struggle to retain services. “The play explores the striking doctors and the closure of A & E departments. We’ll be taking the show on tour nationally and we know that in other areas they are facing the same things. And everybody will have been touched by the NHS.”

After the premiere at the Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax, Get Well Soon is coming to the Meltham Carlile Community Hub on Tuesday, April 24, where Mikron always plays to a capacity crowd.

The theatre company, currently in its 47th year, is known for its original drama based around social and historical issues. Get Well Soon was commissioned to celebrate the 70th birthday of the NHS. Marianne says one of the things an examination of the NHS does is to highlight how different generations view the institution. As she explained: “I come from a generation – I’m 40 this year – that hasn’t had to fight for a lot. There’s a teenage character in our play, Daisy, whose grandad is 70 and she doesn’t realise that people had to pay for health treatment. It’s only when people have to be treated that they realise how bloomin’ lucky we are. We don’t think twice before going to the doctor because we don’t expect to pay.

“Despite everything the people who work in the NHS are still trying to do their best.”

Tickets for the show in Meltham (£11 and £13) can be booked through carlileinstitute.co.uk, 01484 321898 or 01484 308995. Square Chapel tickets are available from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.

The show will tour around the UK during the summer months, returning in the autumn to venues in Kirklees.