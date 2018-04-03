Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blizzard conditions kept Big Country away from a long-awaited gig in Holmfirth back in March, but now the iconic 1980s band is ready to rock and roll in West Yorkshire on Friday, April 13.

Famed for classic hits such as In a Big Country, Fields of Fire and Wonderland, the outfit was due to play the Holmfirth Picturedrome on March 3. Tickets bought for that date are valid for the rescheduled concert. New ones (cost £21.25) can be purchased from picturedrome.net/tickets

Big Country – Bruce Watson (guitars/vocals); Mark Brzezicki (drums, vocals); Jamie Watson (guitars/vocals) – will be joined on stage by singer/guitarist Simon Hough and bass player Scott Whitley.

Formed in 1981 by Bruce Watson and the late Stuart Adamson, the band sold more than 2m copies of its signature song In A Big Country and is still going strong after more than three decades.