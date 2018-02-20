Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Craft beer lovers can quench their thirsts at one of the region’s beer festivals taking place between now and mid-April.

We’ve found six events with ale appeal - most of them are in Huddersfield.

Bradford CAMRA Beer Festival, Victoria Hall, Saltaire

Featuring 130 beers, 20 ciders, perries and fruit wines, plus a wide selection of draught and bottled international beers, it’s one of the area’s larger festivals and now in its 21st year.

Single session tickets are £5 on Friday and Saturday, February 23 and 24. Visit bradfordcamra.org.uk for full details.

Emley Real Ale Festival

It takes place over the Easter weekend, from Friday, March 30, to Sunday, April 1, and is run as an annual fund-raiser for Emley Brass Band at its Bandroom in Beaumont Street.

It opens each day at 1pm and promises 18 beers, 5 ciders, wine, soft drinks and snacks. There’s free entry. Visit emleybrassband.co.uk for details.

Meltham Beer Festival

To be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 7 and 8, at Meltham CE Primary School, Holmfirth Road. Doors open at 11am each day and the festival aims to offer as wide a range of locally-brewed ales as possible. There’s also street food, a prosecco bar and live music.

The event raises funds for Meltham Memories and the community. Tickets for half day sessions are £6 from melthambeerfestival.co.uk

Lord’s Brewing Company

The brewery, based in Unit 15 at Heath House Mills, Golcar, will host the event over three days beginning on Thursday, 22 March, from 7pm. The event will run until 11pm on Thursday, Friday 7pm-11pm and Saturday from 2pm-11pm.

Three brothers-in-law Ben Ruddlesden, John Slumbers and Tim Pegg founded the company in September 2015. It was originally based in Golcar Brewery on Swallow Lane, Golcar.

Magic Rock Vegan Food and Drink Festival

This year on Sunday, April 18, is an annual celebration of products free from animal-based ingredients. Magic Rock Brewing on the Willow Park Business Centre in Huddersfield, promises that the majority of its beers are vegan.

For the festival is its also hosting four vegan street food traders from noon until 6pm. See magicrockbrewing.com for information.

Further afield:

The Skipton Beer Festival in North Yorkshire, from Thursday, April 12, to Sunday, April 14, offers over 70 real ales. It takes place at Ermysted’s Grammar School in the picturesque town.

Entry is £2.50 to £3.50. Details from skiptonbeerfestival.camra.org.uk