Thousands of charity fund-raisers are preparing for two midsummer sponsored events in Huddersfield.

The first, the Kirkwood Hospice Midnight Memory Walk 2018, on Saturday, June 23, aims to net £125,000 and it’s hoped that 1,500 people will join the event.

Then on Saturday, June 30, the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice Colour Run Festival 2018 will take place on the Farnley Estates.

The memory walk, which is sponsored by Syngenta, sees participants walking six or 10 miles in memory of loved ones. It starts and finishes at the University of Huddersfield’s Oastler Building. While the walk itself begins at midnight, there’s family fun on offer at the starting line from 9.30pm and entertainment by Pulse Radio. And the walk is open to all ages and even members of the canine species. More than 50 dogs have been registered to join the event.

Organiser Kathryn Box, said: “This is our 12th memory walk and we’re hoping to make it the biggest so far. Online registration ends on June 17 but people can register on the night itself, if they come along from 9.30pm. And you don’t have to decide how far you want to walk until the night.”

The six-mile route takes in Moldgreen and Waterloo and goes around the hospice site in Dalton, where walkers can leave a message on a special Memory Wall, while the 10-mile walk goes out to Lepton before returning to the town centre. Most participants complete the walk by 4am, which should be just in time for sunrise at 4.30am on Sunday, June 24. As Kathryn says: “It’s not a competitive race, it’s about people coming together. There’s quite an electric atmosphere on the night and a great sense of camaraderie.”

To register visit kirkwoodhospice.co.uk It’s £17 for an adult, £10 for a child and £5 for a dog.

This year the children’s hospice Colour Run, which begins at 2pm, is part of a day-long festival, starting at noon, offering entertainment, live music, face-painting, stalls and food and drink on the Farnley Estates, off Manor Road, Farnley Tyas.

The 4K rainbow run sees participants running, jogging and walking, dressed in rainbow colours and showered with washable and non-toxic coloured powder paint. Last year there were around 1,000 participants, raising a total of £30,000. It’s hoped that this year’s event, which includes the festival, will make even more.

For details of how to sign up visit forgetmenotchild.co.uk It’s £17 for adults and £9 per child, with family tickets at £48 for two adults and two children.