Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was the Huddersfield club night to end all Huddersfield club nights - and it's back!

Yes, it's Visage and Ethos, THE place to go in town in the 1990s and 2000s.

And it's back for a one off reunion at Tokyo this weekend - with the same DJs, same bouncers and even the same staff from its heyday!

Organiser Wayne Cato, a familiar face from the former Visage and Ethos promo team, said: "I met some of my closest friends at Visage, and as we get older we sometimes forget or don’t have time to keep in touch.

(Image: Wayne Cato)

"It gave me the idea of getting everybody together in one place on one night, who also shared these great past times in Huddersfield.

"The ‘ethos’ of the night is about reliving those memories and catching up with people we perhaps haven’t seen in a decade!

"I want it to be as authentic for people as possible so we’re using using the very same DJs, door security, and staff.

"Each room in Tokyo is themed to fit the Visage and Ethos music policy. It was about having something for everyone, and that’s what I’m trying to re-create with this event.”

The club will be split into three event spaces. Jaks is on the ground floor and partygoers can expect cheesy pop music from Spice Girls, 5ive, Steps, Village People and Backstreet Boys.

(Image: Wayne Cato)

The main room will be transformed into Visage, where classic dance tunes by Robyn S, Livin Joy, Snap and Robert Miles will be pumping out.

And Ethos will be in the courtroom, featuring pure old school R&B from Sean Paul, Wayne Wonder, Mary J Blige and more.

There'll also be entertainment from fire breathers, dancers, stilt walkers and confetti cannons.

The event takes place from 10pm until 4am this Saturday at Tokyo in Queen Street. For more information click here to visit its Facebook event page.