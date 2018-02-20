Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mrs Sunderland Music Festival 2018 Primary Schools’ Singing Workshop – ‘The Mighty Sky’

Huddersfield Town Hall, Thursday, February 15, 9.30-11.30

‘Blast off!’ This year’s space-themed singing workshop was a resounding success, actively involving more than 800 children from Kirklees and the surrounding area.

The youngsters and their teachers were taken through lively vocal warm-ups by musical expert and motivational educator Thom Meredith.

Thom then worked with us on some original songs from celebrated composer Beth Neilson Chapman’s ‘The Mighty Sky’(2012), which was written to inspire and teach about the universe. Every song was a winner, whether it was fast and energetic, such as Rockin’ Little Neutron Star - the hand-jiving rock ‘n’ roll number - or There is no Darkness, the haunting beautiful ballad with its call and response feature.

Additional songs, with links to the solar system, had been specially orchestrated by Nick Dolling. Of these Shine (Take That) and the all-sing-and-dancing Reach For The Stars (S club 7) were hot favourites.

It is fair to say that we were all utterly spell-bound by St James’ school pupil Daisy Campbell’s solo performance of Out Here On My Own, a soul-searching hit from the musical Fame. Unassuming, she approached the microphone in black jeans and a hoody. And then she then stole the show with a voice than simply blew us away.

Two other things that impressed us were the highly-rated Musica Youth Orchestra, always alert, precise and producing a fabulous sound, especially in their performance of Pirates of The Caribbean.

Great for the children to see and hear a live orchestra. Ava Kewley, a Year 3 pupil at The Mount School, said it was ‘awesome’, while Aminah Hameed, Year 6, said her favourite moment was ‘Daisy’s singing’. We just loved it all!

And the lasers! Laser-man Harry Meredith ‘tweaked’ his laser effects during the ‘rehearsal’ and much to our delight the house lights dimmed and we performed polished songs alongside some multicoloured laser lights. I thought I was seeing things as shimmering ‘rainbow-clouds’ hovered in front of the Town Hall organ! Spectacular.

The Charitable Trust ONE17 sponsored this event and were thanked by Mrs Sunderland Chairman Ray Brown, as were the main organisers, ‘dream-team’ Charmaine and Gareth Beaumont. The many volunteers on the Mrs Sunderland Music Festival Committee again provided an excellent and memorable musical experience for young people. Music really is at the heart of Huddersfield.