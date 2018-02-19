Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our local theatres, concert halls and town halls have plenty to keep us entertained in the month of March.

From former Strictly star Brendan Cole stepping out in West Yorkshire to the wondrous sound of brass at the Yorkshire Brass Band Championships at Huddersfield Town Hall, there's something for everyone.

Here's our round-up of what's on in March.

Ventoux at the Civic, Barnsley; Thursday and Friday, March 1 and 2.

Mont Ventoux is the most fearsome mountain encountered on the Tour de France and the scene of an historic cycling battle between disgraced cycling champion Lance Armstrong and the ill-fated Marco Pantani in 2000. The event has been commemorated in a play that combines live drama with video footage of the mountain and actual race commentary. It asks the question: How far will you go to succeed? Tickets are £10 and £12 from barnsleycivic.co.uk

Sounds of Simon, Square Chapel Arts Centre; Thursday, March 1.

The Halifax-based theatre hosts a tribute to the music of Simon and Garfunkel, with music, stories and a video backdrop. Tickets are £12 from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.

Brendan Cole, Victoria Theatre, Halifax; Saturday, March 3.

He may no longer be a Strictly Star, but Brendan remains one of the biggest names to feature in the long-running show. He is touring with All Night Long, a show that he created and hosts himself. It has a cast of championship dancers, 13-piece band and singers. There are Latin and ballroom favourites to marvel at, songs from music legends and sparkling costumes. What more could one ask? Tickets are £32.75 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

The Furrow Collective, Civic, Barnsley: Saturday, March 3.

This folk band is made up of members from the English and Scottish borders and won the accolade of Best Band in the 2017 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. It offers an evening of traditional song from 8pm. Tickets are £14 from barnsleycivic.co.uk

Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde, Square Chapel Arts Centre: Saturday, March 3.

An adaptation of the original Robert Louis Stevenson story about a doctor who experiments upon himself with chilling results. Tickets are £12, with performances at 2pm and 7.30pm. Details from squarechapel.co.uk or 01422 349422.

Yorkshire Brass Band Championships, Huddersfield Town Hall; Saturday and Sunday, March 3 and 4.

Nearly 60 brass bands will converge on the town hall to compete in five sections and for the title of Yorkshire Champion Brass Band. The current champion is Black Dyke Band, who will face competition from the country’s very best of brass, including the National Champion Brass Band of Great Britain, Brighouse & Rastrick. The contest begins at 9.15am on Saturday and the championship section commences at 3.15pm on Sunday. Tickets range from £4 to £10 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.

X Factor Live Tour, Leeds First Direct Arena; Saturday, March 3.

This year’s show will allow each audience to choose their own winner. It is hosted by Becca Dudley and currently making its way around the country. The Leeds venue is the penultimate show. Tickets are from £20. Visit firstdirectarena.com for details.

Mr Darcy Loses the Plot, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield; Tuesday and Wednesday, March 6 and 7.

LipService Theatre takes Jane Austen’s dashing but somewhat sullen hero and gives him a new life, or several new lives as he dips in and out of other classic stories. Meanwhile his creator is busily stitching a quilt. It’s mad and affectionately irreverent, part of the Huddersfield Literature Festival. Ticket are £10 to £15 from thelbt.org.uk or 01484 430528.

Big Girls Don’t Cry, Halifax Victoria Theatre; Thursday, March 8.

A musical spectacular featuring the sounds of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. From Sherry and Walk Like a Man to Big Girls Don’t Cry, this was a band that sold 100m records world-wide. Tickets are £26.75 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Magic of Motown, Huddersfield Town Hall; Friday, March 9.

One of the biggest shows of its kind, The Magic of Motown celebrates the work of everyone from Marvin Gaye and Diana Ross to Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder. It offers 40 back-to-back classic hits and glittering costumes. Tickets are £24.50 from kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or 01484 225755.

Smokie Live In Concert, Halifax Victoria Theatre; Friday, March 9.

Not a tribute band, but the actual Smokie – still touring after nearly five decades. Remember Living Next Door to Alice? Or Oh Carol? Hear them again, and more. Tickets are £28.50 from victoriatheatre.co.uk or 01422 351158.

Overgate Hospice Choir Hymn Sing, Brighouse Central Methodist Church; Saturday, March 10.

This is the 26th annual hymn sing staged by the choir and will mark the 60th anniversary of the death of the English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams, who was music editor of The English Hymnal. The concert will include many popular hymns, such as Amazing Grace, as well as items sung by the choir and items from New English Praise, a 2006 supplement to The English Hymnal. The choir’s musical director Dr Simon Lindley was joint musical editor of the supplement.

Tickets are £10 for the Sing, which starts at 7.30pm. Pay on the door or visit overgatehospicechoir.co.uk for details.