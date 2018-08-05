The video will start in 8 Cancel

After a storming four days we're sorry to say goodbye to Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2018.

Obviously the food was great with everything from traditional Yorkshire fayre to Burmese fried quails.

And the drink was pretty good too with all you could want from craft ale to non-alcoholic mojitos.

But it wasn’t just about the food.

The festival included live music from the main stage, plus all sorts of demonstrations and workshops to keep the kids entertained.

Organisers Poppy Stahelin and Sam Watt, of Huddersfield Live!, said they were delighted by how the event had gone.

Sam said: “Over the last two years we’ve remodelled and re-branded the festival and it’s worked really well.”

Poppy said: “We think we might beat last year’s attendance record and traders have been loving it too.”

Here are 10 of the best things about the festival, in no particular order.

1) The young performers

Watching some of the festival's singers and musicians perform on a big stage for the first time was a pleasure. I was also a pleasure seeing the pride on parents' faces as their children performed.

Hannah CJ Carter, 13, performed a Whitney Houston song to wow the audience in St George's Square, as did young rock band V11 who played covers of songs by AC/DC and The Who.

2) Razorbach

(Image: Poppy Stahelin)

The crowd couldn't get enough of their acoustic rock and roll and country-rock tunes.

3) Cafe Mandalay

We've all had Thai food and Indian food, but Burmese? Here it was all the way from Mandalay in St George's Square.

4) The busiest festival Thursday ever

The first day of the festival falls on Thursday and it's usually a warm up — but not this year.

Poppy said: "Thursday is usually quiet; it's quite like a dress rehearsal but this was a proper business day."

5) Storm's Saturday night set

Rock covers band Storm, from Huddersfield, went down an erm... storm on Saturday.

Sam said: "They are the perfect band for the festival."

6) Feedback from the public

(Image: Mike Clark)

Poppy said: "It's been more than a burger and a pint. There's been a lot of variety and people have told us that they've liked that."

7) The movie robots

Children — and plenty of adults — loved having their photos taken with life-size robots from Transformers and Iron Man.

8) Pookie & The Bootoo's

(Image: Poppy Stahelin)

This nine-piece jazz and boogie outfit had plenty of St George's Square dancing on Sunday afternoon.

9) The slime workshop

Magic Box Toys, of Marsden, held a slime making workshop and the kids couldn't get enough of it.

10) Pirates Grog

This rum cocktail bar blasting out reggae tunes was a big attraction — even for those who didn't normally drink rum.

And not forgetting...

The sleeping girl

(Image: Sam Watt)

The festival music may have been blasting out but this little girl was enjoying 40 winks on an improvised bed she'd made.