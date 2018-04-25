Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Every year around 3,700 private gardens in the UK open to the public for charity. In the Huddersfield area a handful of gardeners have joined the National Open Garden Scheme and are currently preparing their plots to showcase what can be achieved in a Pennine garden.

Some will be offering dedicated open days over the summer months, or the chance to book a private viewing.

If you’d like a day out to admire someone else’s green-fingered achievements – or want inspiration for a garden of your own – then visit ngs.org.uk for details of the scheme and how to arrange a visit. Owners make a small charge, which is donated by the scheme to nursing charities such as Macmillan Cancer Care and Parkinson’s UK, but children are usually allowed free entry. Most hosts serve refreshments at an extra charge.

There are five gardens in our area offering spring and summer open days and one that can only be visited by appointment.

Warley House Garden, Stock Lane, Warley, Halifax: Sunday, May 13, and Wednesday, May 16, 1pm until 5pm.

This partly-walled two-and-a-half acre plot has rocky paths and Japanese-style planting. It was restored after years of neglect. Entry is £4 and proceeds from the sale of refreshments will be donated to the Overgate Hospice. Find Warley on the A 646 out of Halifax.

Scape Lodge, Scapegoat Hill, Huddersfield: Sunday, May 20, and August 19, 1pm until 5pm.

This country garden, covering one third of an acre, has commanding views over the Colne Valley from 1,000 ft above sea level. It demonstrates what can be grown at altitude. Entry is £3.50 and sales of afternoon tea will support the Mayor of Kirklees’ charity. Scape Lodge, on Grand Stand, is open for visitors by appointment from June 1 until August 31..

Land Farm, Colden, Hebden Bridge: Wednesday, May 23, also July 4 and August 1, 10am until 5pm.

This six-acre upland garden is in a sheltered valley that was planted with 20,000 trees by the owner, neighbours and friends. It has a newly-created moss garden and can be found off Edge Lane. Entry is £5.

Honey Head, Wood Nook, Meltham, Huddersfield: Sunday, July 8, 10am until 4pm.

The garden was created from a grass paddock back in 2003 and now boasts a water feature, kitchen garden, greenhouses and a wildflower meadow. Entry is £3.50.

Sue Proctor Plants Nursery Garden, Clayton West: Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15, 11am until 4pm.

A small suburban garden at Ings Mill Avenue, containing one of the UK’s largest collections of hostas – around 300 in all. Entry is £3.50. It can also be visited by arrangement any time between early May and July 31.

Lower Crawshaw, Emley: Visit by appointment between July 1 and August 31.

This country garden, off Stringer House Lane, has two ponds, a small orchard and ornamental trees. There are plantings of grasses, late-flowering perennials and old roses to see.